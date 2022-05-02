On Wednesday I was waiting for the bus to Monnickendam at the Noord metro station in Amsterdam and I looked at the buses leaving for Purmerend. In ten minutes there were three and they were all empty. Really empty. Okay, it was King’s Day and it was still early, and people were getting off the buses that arrived. Ten. Twelve. Fourteen. “I started at a quarter to six this morning,” the driver said when I checked in a little later, “and this was my first passenger ride.” Yes, of course she was concerned. She had counted on a full house, the whole of Waterland wanted to go to Amsterdam today, didn’t she? But again the people had not opted for the bus. How long would this go well?

In the last lockdown I experienced that the bus to Zwolle drove past me very hard. I stood at the Reformed Church on the Oude Rijksweg in Rouveen waving and waving, and the driver didn’t even look. The buses had been empty for so long that he no longer considered the possibility of a passenger. That turned into a chilly half hour at a stop without a shelter.

Now the bus outside the Randstad has long been only for public transport enthusiasts, and for students and refugees, but if you have to be in Monnickendam or Marken, in Broek in Waterland, Edam, Volendam or even in Oosthuizen – I do in all those post interviews for a story later this year – then the 312, 314 or 315 will get you there the fastest. The buses drive back and forth on a clear lane along the traffic jams and when approaching a traffic light everything turns red – for the motorists. They have to wait. So for ten or twelve or fourteen people. Let it be thirty or forty on working days during rush hour, but then that’s it. You don’t see the full buses from the past, before the first lockdown. At least not yet.

We were afraid of contamination, say the people I ask. We bought another car. We bought a car with it. Second hand, you know. Simple model. And yet very expensive. Of course you won’t leave it once you have it. The bus now costs extra. And frankly, we’re used to it too.

Here are two figures from the European platform CarNext. Before the pandemic, the car was the main mode of transport for 63 percent of the Dutch. In 2021 it was 80 percent. So how long will all those buses continue to run? When will it be the same in the Randstad as it is outside? One bus per hour and that will soon be abolished too? Perhaps petrol prices will reverse the trend. Because this is what I hear people say: we visit less often and we think twice before taking a trip.