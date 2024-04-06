The resistance in Eastern Europe, tough for a long time, has virtually been broken: the appointment of Mark Rutte as Secretary General (SG) of NATO is more or less complete. Now just sensitize some ritual sleepers and the bottle can be uncorked. Wondering whether Rutte will ever give his opinion about a coalition of the VVD with Geert Wilders. Something tells me his enthusiasm is quite limited.

Just as it would not be attractive for him as the new SG of NATO if it turns out that Dutch politicians have sold their loyalty to the Kremlin. Especially if what you heard among experts this week comes true: that this issue could still have a significant domestic political impact.

While the regular parliamentary work in the formation continues, the contours of the post-Rutte era are coming into focus. For decades, democracy was based on trust and self-control. Now you see the change to fighting spirit and self-promotion. And just as it continues to appear during the formation that radio silence has become a theoretical issue, you can predict that after the formation in Parliament the attempts to create a fuss will increase in intensity. Everyone copy the winner: who is Geert?

Baudet set the example last week with his threat to Jesse Klaver. It calls for standards: agreements on the boundaries within which the debate takes place. About swearing, threatening, etc. Otherwise we will soon have a new democracy of fighting spirit, self-promotion and self-destruction.

Caroline van der Plas visited Rome with Dutch florists during Easter to ask the Pope's blessing on the formation. It worked. “I am completely positive,” she said against NOS. The reaction of Pieter Omtzigt, who, like Van der Plas, has Catholic roots: “That certainly can't hurt.”

A columnist from de Volkskrant recalled Friday that at the start of the formation Wilders distributed a piece on X in which Omtzigt is called a “Catholic sneak”. The Pope, a busy man, may have missed this compliment.

It evoked something different for me. The radicality of Wilders' right-wing agenda has always had an atheistic character. So I thought: apart from well-known issues (migration, EU skepticism, etc.), what are actually conservative themes on which these four find each other?

Haunted house

Read the election manifestos and you will see: this can sometimes be disappointing. This week, the NSC, together with the PVV and BBB, turned against the Transgender Act in Parliament, a position from the NSC program. The VVD kept a low profile, but in its program it objects to “conservative religious communities” that suppress the “acceptance of LGBTIQ+ people”.

This doesn't have to say everything. The PVV is also concerned about the fate of LGBTIQ+ people – but to substantiate its objections to Islamic education. Whichever way you look at it: Wilders is taking an anti-conservative position here.

You will soon end up in a haunted house with these four. BBB again has its own perspective: the party “recognizes the unique challenges” for transgender people, but as a group LGBTIQ+ people do not exist. They are not even mentioned in the election manifesto.

The conservatism of these four, although paradoxical, appears very fashion-sensitive. In the PVV, BBB and also the VVD, politicians have not stopped talking about the dangers of 'woke' lately, but when the programs were written this disaster was apparently not yet sufficiently highlighted: no party is talking about it.

And if you start talking about discrimination, they completely fall apart. NSC and VVD emphasize Article 1 of the Constitution in so many words. BBB is also against discrimination, but immediately emphasizes that no one is disadvantaged when it comes to housing allocation: “urgency, not origin” should be the criterion. The PVV says it explicitly: the party “puts an end to discrimination against Dutch people.” And: “The National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism must go.”

It once again underlines that this formation must bring parties with perfectly conflicting world views together. Consider these views on colonialism and slavery:

NSC: “Colonialism and the past of slavery deserve a clear and permanent place in our history curriculum and in the cultural offering, alongside other forms of oppression that our society has ultimately overcome.”

PVV: “Apologies for the history of slavery and police actions are withdrawn.” And: “End to the left-wing hatred of heroes from our history.”

And never the twain shall meet.

Hazards

Now it is always the case that a cabinet consists of parties with different world views. The – paper – extra-parliamentary variant that is being worked on also offers room for this. At the same time, I showed in an earlier newsletter that these parties have very different ideas about what the right is. And this also applies to their view of conservatism. It does not necessarily have to be a definitive obstacle to cabinet formation. But because compromises on identity issues (discrimination, colonialism, etc.) are more difficult than on regular policy choices such as the budget deficit, this is a handicap. So what you get if this government does come into being: fixation on the short term. This week highlighted its dangers.

For example, State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Economic Affairs, D66) did not want to know about a possible postponement of the termination of Groningen gas extraction. Logical after years of lack of government response to the earthquakes. But there is a downside. If the US elects Donald Trump as president in November, and Europe continues to support Ukraine militarily without American help, Russian sabotage of the gas connection with Norway could completely disrupt daily life in the EU: 30 percent of gas consumption in the EU came from Norway last year.

Normally the following applies: the polluter pays. For farmers, the polluter gets paid.

So the fact that people want to reserve gas extraction in Groningen for that emergency is not necessarily a crazy idea. Note that the Norwegian national security chief himself warned about this six weeks ago the risk of a Russian attack on Norwegian installations. Yet The Hague gave in to Vijlbrief.

Something similar: the plan of Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, CU) for expanding the purchase scheme for livestock farmers. Apart from the nitrogen issue, the EU is forcing the Netherlands to intervene in livestock because too much nitrate ends up in surface water from manure surpluses. A long-standing issue: I wrote about it back in 1990.

As an agricultural superpower, our country knows all the shortcuts in Brussels, and so it negotiated flexible treatment in 2006. Brussels has now stopped doing that – hence Adema's extensive purchasing scheme. Yet BBB and LTO are against his plan. They want, they said this week, you guessed it, for our country to once again negotiate flexible manure treatment in Brussels.

So this is a case of repeated short-term thinking. And from a minister who finds the agricultural sector on its way even though he abandons an important policy principle for that sector. Normally the following applies: the polluter pays. For farmers, the polluter gets paid. She and BBB are still dissatisfied. And that party must govern.

It is short-term thinking to the extreme. Flatten everything down to: what's in it for us? Finances were discussed for the first time in this formation round on Tuesday. Recognizable divisions here too. VVD and NSC stand in the conservative tradition of economical government policy, while PVV and BBB first look at whether they can get their preferences implemented.

And NRC Thursday, based on a German study, described what you get in the latter case: data from several decades show that the economic performance of populists compares poorly with that of non-populists.

In short, short-term thinking is not without consequences.