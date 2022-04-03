German organization asks for help for firms in trouble in Russia. But the only alternative to leaving the country now is to continue being an accomplice in the massacre in Ukraine. And of Putin’s dream of a new USSR, says Miodrag Soric.Out of Russia. Numerous Western companies have already abandoned the Russian market as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Billionaire investments, accumulated over more than 30 years, melted into thin air within a few weeks. Now, the East German Economy Commission (OA) is asking for financial assistance for the affected firms.

If so, aid should only be granted to corporations that leave the Russian market quickly and completely. There can be no state support for companies like Ritter Sport, Metro, Globus, Bayer, Henkel or Knauf, which continue to make money in Russia.

By paying taxes to Moscow, they finance the inhumane murders in Ukraine, they become collaborators in the war – just like the French Leroy Merlin, Total or Auchan. All of them cling to the Kremlin, often resorting to blatant arguments – such as their alleged responsibility to Russian employees – and disclaim any co-responsibility in the bloodshed.

Question: do they refer to the officials who, at least in large part, elected the Putin regime? Or those citizens who support the Kremlin chief’s “special military operation” in the neighboring country? State propaganda is not an excuse for everything, as a good part of the population is in fact on the side of their leader.

Humanity and respect for life are not free

Entrepreneurs who continue to operate in Russia are faced with a dilemma: continue to make a profit and thus guarantee the economic future of their organization, or accept the losses and jeopardize jobs?

Yet anyone who looks into the eyes of Mariupol’s dying mothers, or the hundreds of thousands of desperate children on the run, knows immediately what to do. The economic pressure on Moscow is not an arbitrary act: it is intended to stop the murder in Ukraine. Values ​​such as humanity or respect for life are not preserved for free.

Western companies that choose to remain in Russia also have a responsibility towards their staff in Germany and the European Union. For who would like to work for someone who does business with war criminals?

Therefore, sooner or later, all western companies will have to leave the aggressor country. Calls in the West for them to be boycotted have not yet begun, but preparations have long been underway.

Furthermore, with its “reactive actions”, the Moscow state apparatus takes care that Western firms in the country have no future: corporate profits can no longer be transferred in hard currency. And who needs junk paper with “rouble” written on it?

Learning from the mistakes of others

At the end of the day, it is also obvious that with, say, a ceasefire, the situation is only going to get worse. To survive, Putin will have to return to the planned economy, to full control of political, economic and cultural life.

As in the days of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), native companies will be preferred. Russia, which lives by exporting raw materials, will become China’s cheap gas station. Beijing will exploit Putin’s empire relentlessly, in a process that could take decades.

In the meantime, there is virtually no hope that the Russians will get rid of this system. Whoever believes this is naive, never lived in Russia. As in the Soviet era, most of the population will retire to private life or emigrate. As long as each family has its own country house, the traditional dacha, between Kaliningrad and Vladvostok nobody dies of hunger.

Putin’s dream of a return from the Soviet Union may be a reality for a few years. But Western companies cannot contribute to it. Rather, they should learn from the historical mistakes of others: until 1938, IBM or Ford were still doing business with the Nazi dictatorship in Germany. Then they had to sweat a lot to explain themselves.

—

Miodrag Soric is a journalist for DW. The text reflects the author’s personal opinion, not necessarily that of DW.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat