I’m sleeping well, my husband strokes my cheek. “What is it?” I ask. “Am I snoring?”

“No, you were sleeping so soundly,” he replies. Not anymore, but still sweet.

A moment later I lie listening to his snore. Shall I stroke his cheek?

