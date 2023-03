When Wim de Bie died, readers sent van NRC a large number of Ikjes to the editors of the Achterpagina. Below you will find a selection.

Older youth I cycle to the city with a slight melancholy in my heart and muse about Wim de Bie. All those old LPs, all those Sunday evenings I stayed home for him and Kees. Brilliant guy with a beautiful head, I adored him. The Forum Groningen bicycle shed is then packed, but the somewhat difficult walking steward obligingly finds a spot for me. I thank him. “Ah,” he grins, “we older young people have to help each other a bit, don’t we.” Tree Rose

Bike jump On Friday evening late night shopping, it must have been the beginning of 1980, I walked from my parental home in Bussum into the tunnel under the railway from the Nassaulaan. A large man took his old-fashioned men's bicycle with a leather saddle (and large springs underneath) for Boekhandel Los, looked around shyly with crooked shoulders, started to run, pushed off the ground, suddenly stepped on the saddle with a firm jump and hard away. I quickly looked around to see where the cameras were? No TV camera in sight. Wim de Bie didn't play a character at all, but always jumped on his bike like that. Jon Westerwell

Shaking bellies My father usually sat reading at the table in the front room. Quiet and in itself. But on Sunday at eight o’clock he turned on the television. We knew it, then we had to be quiet. Koot and Bie came into view and my father started shaking with laughter. For half an hour. We looked at him in surprise and hardly at the picture tube. Thank you Wim de Bie, for restraining our family’s sentences. Jeroen Nugteren

Carpet beater This afternoon I was walking around in a store specializing in household goods when I accidentally bumped into a carpet beater. Ha, I still needed that to be able to knock out our big woolen rug. Glad I walked home with it. When I got home I read the sad news that Wim de Bie had passed away. Together with Van Kooten one of the heroes of my youth. With deep reverence I will wield the carpet beater purchased today, and at every stroke I will joyfully think of one of De Bies' characters and alter egos. Caroline Hollanders

Language virtuoso I am on my way by car to a quite important assignment at a young organization. On the way, the radio program is interrupted; Wim de Bie is dead. Find Yourself Brothers. I sing along, with full volume and a tear in my eye. I miss the exit. I arrive half an hour late. The client understands it in half a word. Wim de Bie, not only a language virtuoso, but also a connector of young and old. Hans van Dugteren

chives log For my graduation thesis at the Hogeschool voor de Journalistiek in Tilburg, I wrote to several well-known weblogs by e-mail. I asked them what they did with e-mails from readers. The only one who sent something back was Wim de Bie from Bieslog.nl. I had told him that I liked his blog. “I walk completely next to my shoes with pride,” wrote De Bie. “And to walk even more besides my shoes: I really read every email!” Ben Schattenburg

