A few Valentine's Days ago, my partner and I went to the sauna together for a day. He had booked a romantic package for us, including a massage and facial for two. I decided to use the extension with a mask, but I hesitated between the moisturizing or the anti-aging version. Fortunately, my partner knew: from the massage table next to me I heard an enthusiastic “Go anti-aging!”

