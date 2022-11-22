After repeated emails from the optician, I went for a periodic eye examination. With slight reluctance, because isn’t that a bit superfluous? I take a seat behind the eye meter and the optician begins: “Read it out.” I confidently say, “Fourteen, six, eleven.” The optician looks at me in bewilderment: “Madam, these are letters…”

