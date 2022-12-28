Opposite me on the train are a young woman and an older woman. They come from work and talk animatedly about the past year. Now the holidays are starting but what fun it was and what fun they had this semester. Then the farewell approaches. They both seem to regret it. At Schiphol station, the young woman gets on, leaves the train laughing and shouts: “Don’t email me!”

