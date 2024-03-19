The student from pre-university education (VWO) 5 to whom I gave spelling and formulation lessons gave me a Turkish pizza baked by his mother the next day. He proves that his Dutch will be fine with the poetic description of uncooked leafy vegetables in his explanation of how best to heat up the pizza. “Just put it in the pan or oven, sir, and then add some rabbit food.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]