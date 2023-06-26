The enthusiastic retired naval officer guides us through the 78 meter long submarine Tuna. In his time there were 67 people on board and many colleagues smoked. He then says that the submarine could stay under water for a maximum of two and a half to three days. When I asked how people knew that the fresh air was running out, he says: “If the cigarette did not want to burn.”

