A new shoe brand is presented on a design site. My love thinks he needs new shoes. A good reason for a trip to Paris, the only place in Europe where this Australian brand is for sale. He walks past all the men’s shoes at Au Bon Marché three times. Nothing. Then ask anyway. We are referred to the women’s shoes department. Satisfied, I walk half an hour later on my trendy shoes out the door.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]