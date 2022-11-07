As a dentist, I like to use Google Translate when I have a patient in the chair whose language I don’t speak. This also applies to the treatment of a woman from Ukraine with a toothache. I use Google Translate, albeit a Ukrainian variant. When I want to check whether it is working properly after the anesthetic has been put on, she shows me her phone. I read: “When you blow it still feels sensual.”

