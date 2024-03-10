Finally I go to the gym. I never exercise.

I receive an extensive intake: blood pressure, strength, heart rate. At the end of the intake, the instructor says: “Have you done top sports in the past? You are really in top condition.” At home, at work, to my friends, everywhere I proudly talk about my top sports performance.

The following week the gate at the gym will not open. “Verhoeven…” says the instructor, “there was something wrong with that… Oh yes, your heart rate monitor was defective.”

