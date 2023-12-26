In the meeting center for people with dementia, I, a volunteer, start talking about the Top 2000. We go through a number of titles with the guests and soon we are singing some 'golden oldies' together effortlessly. My neighbor apparently has the same taste and a good musical memory. When we get to 'Yesterday' by the Beatles, he sings along word by word, until we reach the lyrics “Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be”. He stops, looks at me and says with a penetrating look: “This song is about me.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]