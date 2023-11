Mr. B. has been expertly tuning our piano for decades, just like his father used to do for us. This always includes a cup of coffee and a chat about current affairs. Today it happened again. After work was done, B. asked my wife with interest: “So, are you going to vote?”

She answers affirmatively.

He says: “I vote every day.”

