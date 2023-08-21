It starts with waking up in the middle of the night. Followed by attempts not to stress about this. I’ll fall asleep soon. If this does not happen: unrest. But that is not allowed, because then I will certainly not fall asleep again. Then: resignation. Okay. Then I won’t sleep. Next: boredom. How long do I have before morning? Sometimes I still fall asleep. In other cases I just get up. Like this morning. Still a nice run around Vondelpark before the city woke up. Not unhappy, actually.

