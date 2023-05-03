A week later, I asked my grandfather about the party he and grandmother had thrown to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. He had trouble remembering how the day had gone. Relatives came to the rescue and pointed out that about seventeen kilos of stew was eaten that day (with soup beforehand) and the mayor had visited with a congratulations. Grandpa remembered: “It was an unforgettable day.”

