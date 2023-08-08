During a stopover in the Vosges, my son (15) immersed myself in the history of Alsace-Lorraine. Sometimes French, sometimes temporarily German, so let’s go through a text together on the website of Historical Newspaper. Son asks to read it. Since he’s looking at my fingers, I tensely look for the ‘read-for-button’ on the web page, because reading yourself is of course outdated. I ask him for assistance. His response: “Please read it yourself, you understand that, don’t you?”

