I read a book once a week with my Polish reading buddy Kasper (7). Usually I read to him, but he also reads whole parts to me. In between, we occasionally do crossword puzzles and word searches; all with the intention of expanding his vocabulary. They are pleasant afternoons, although it does require some creativity to keep him focused. Recently his mother asked him when I left: “What do you say?” To which Kasper replied: “Thanks for playing.”

