I come into the bathroom in the morning and on the washbasin is a booklet with the title leave this earth (Cri Stellweg, 1975).

Somewhat alarmed – we’re getting older – I ask my wife why that book is there.

“Ooh,” she says, “I killed a mosquito with it last night.”

