As a new mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, I sometimes hear myself say those real mother things, as if it happens automatically. When she stubbed her toe the other day, I said without thinking: “Kisses?”

She looked at me, leaned over and kissed herself on the foot. Oh well, maybe it’s better to teach her young that sometimes you have to pick yourself up again.

