My phone’s SIM card was locked and the PUK code was lost. Fortunately, I was able to chat with my provider via the laptop and I quickly received the correct code via the chat. “Do you have any further question?” asked my provider. I spontaneously typed: “I’m so relieved, can I kiss you?” Answer: “I don’t understand your question, maybe you could phrase it more briefly?” Damn! Still a chatbot.

