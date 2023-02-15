There is a new participant at the yoga class. Afterwards we drink tea and she asks: “Are you really completely out of thoughts during that final relaxation?” I say I think often enough about what I’m going to eat one day, or what I’m going to do next. The new woman next to me seems relieved. “I thought I was the only one,” she says. But two people in the corner widen their eyes in shock. How dare we? One says: “Well, I am really only in my body, you know.” The other: “Yes, I think so too.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]