Square. The Europa Trio led by Lisa Ferschtman will be introduced by Jacob Derwig. But his introduction becomes an ego trip, then juggles with great concepts of peace, connection and ‘our’ culture. They become rants; he expels Jews. It is too intense for many, people leave the room. The trio also walks away (applause). Derwig moves on to an ending that will make all of this acceptable. Then ovational applause for the trio and for Derwig. Next to me, an unknown woman claps. She is taken aback: “Is this real?” “Yes”, I say, “this is real theatre.”

