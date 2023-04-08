I work in the kitchen of a pancake restaurant and bring the food to the guests. There are two people at the table and I have two pancakes. I put the one dish with the woman. To which the man laughs: “Yes, then the other one must be for me, right?” I smile kindly at the man, but I’ve heard that remark hundreds of times. A few minutes later I have to go to another table where exactly the same thing happens. Here too I smile friendly and think: it’s always the same.

