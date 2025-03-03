So far, the sport has only been Olympic for men, and now it is standing at the scabbard. The IOC has to clarify: does women also take up for 2030? Or does it remove the whole discipline out of the program?
ALS 1924 The “International Week of Sports” was held in Chamonix, it was crowned with great success. Ultimately, she was so successful that she subsequently declared the International Olympic Committee (IOC) two years later to the first Winter Olympics. One of the sports: the Nordic combination, a mixture of cross -country skiing and ski jumping. Thorleif Haug, who else was a Norwegian, won gold.
