In April 2022 my mother passed away at an advanced age. With some difficulty we canceled the insurance and subscriptions. Nevertheless, in January 2023 we receive a request from her liability insurance whether the “heirs of” would like to pay the bill for that insurance for 2023. Has the notification of death not been processed correctly or is there coverage in the hereafter?

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]