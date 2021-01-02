Opinion The destruction of Malmi Airport would be a great damage

There is no such entity anywhere else and no such thing can be done anywhere else.

Sodan during which the Russians tried to destroy Malmi Airport – fortunately without success. During the bombings, my grandfather and grandmother, along with their children, my father and aunt, had to crawl from the bombers into the basement of their home. Fortunately, during the war, the airport was disguised so well that the enemy ended up bombing, among other things, the nearby fields, along which my mother and two aunts came as evacuators from Läskelä, Karelia.

Now this house of ours is protected, and the same would apply to Malmi Airport as a whole. The field has been of great importance to Finland and Helsinki’s defense during the war. Malmi Airport has served as a pilot training center and a unique base for many companies. There is no such entity anywhere else and no such thing can be done anywhere else. Now the city of Helsinki wants to destroy the historic airport without taking into account its cultural value.

Studies show that airport soil is not good for residential construction. If a field is built in the area, how much will it cost us Helsinki residents before the area is handed over to construction companies? What is the total cost of a possible construction at the moment?

Where is democracy in this matter? Helsinki residents and Finnish citizens are ignored when there is no referendum on maintaining the field.

Markku Alanen

Tapanila, Helsinki

