We are taking a trip to Enschede with our Latin reading group. One of us is a little late. Before I understand what is happening, he enthusiastically shakes the city guide's hand and says he is so excited to meet my husband.

The city guide responds with equal enthusiasm: “The day is still young. Who knows what else could happen.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]