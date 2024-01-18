My 13-year-old daughter Marte has a test week at school. No lessons, but do take one or two tests every day and study the rest of the day. On Wednesday afternoon I find her a bit lethargic at the kitchen table. It's all clearly too much for her. When I ask how she is doing, she answers, glancing at her phone: “My phone is at 1 percent… and so am I.”

