On the boat to Terschelling, my father wants me to stop looking at my phone. Instead, I have to enjoy him with my sisters, aged five and eight The great imitation game do.

After minutes of listening to that nonsense, I want to pick up my phone again. Angry look from my father. I decide to listen to the game one more time. My father asks the youngest: “Can you imitate a teenager?” “Yes,” she says. And she asks: “Can I have my phone?”, imitating my voice.

