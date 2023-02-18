In the ambulance I felt sharp edges when I scraped my teeth with my tongue. “Your jaw is broken,” said the emergency room doctor. I asked if my teeth would be okay. “Then you shouldn’t get on the scooter drunk.” He patted me on the shoulder. “Love,” I stammered, “it is afraid of loving. Me too now.”

I called him, he didn’t pick up.

My teeth were made after a week.

