Our four-year-old son was rewarded with a tattoo sticker during his toilet training. While on holiday in the swimming pool, the following conversation arises with a heavily tattooed gentleman.

Son: “You have nice tattoos!”

Tattoo gentleman: “Thank you, would you like to do the same later?”

Son answers: “No, I already poop in the toilet,” and swims away.

