After months of doubt, I (45) make an appointment at a botox clinic. “Just my forehead a little, it shouldn’t stand out,” I say to the doctor, who looks like Ken from Barbie’s dreamhouse. “Don’t worry ma’am, we’re going for the natural look.” He marks the puncture points and puts some syringes. “After two weeks, the end result is visible,” says Ken. He is right because after a few weeks I am approached by a concerned colleague. “I’m sorry to say, but you’ve been looking so bad lately, are you all right?”

