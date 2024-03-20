I grew up in Roosendaal, where it could sometimes stink quite a bit when hordes of trucks came to unload sugar beets at the local sugar factory. I don't know any better than that sugar comes from sugar beet.

On holiday in Morocco I see a street vendor selling some kind of green bamboo sticks that are put through a press and then juice comes out. For the equivalent of one euro I get a yellowish, cloyingly sweet drink. When I asked whether he might have added sugar to it, he answers with a big grin: “No.”

