Opinion | Sweden

This summer we moved to Sweden for more peace and space. During a walk in our neighbors’ woods, I suddenly feel the urge. Convinced that I am alone, I squat down to relieve myself. Relieved, I continue my walk in the woods. After a few minutes my eye falls on a yellow sign: ‘Wildlife camera active. Please contact the owner to check if you are on screen.’ Next Friday we have been invited to a dinner with all the neighbors. I wonder if my Swedish is good enough to notice if they are discussing my ‘relaxed’ walk.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]