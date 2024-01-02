Opinion survey | MT: More than 60 percent oppose the government's restrictions on working life

The clearest dividing line emerged among basic Finnish voters.

Over 60 percent of Finns oppose the government's plans to limit political strikes and weaken dismissal protection, according to a survey commissioned by Maaseudu Tulevaisuu.

According to the same survey, 55 percent of the respondents approved of political labor struggles, where trade unions oppose the government's intentions.

The clearest dividing line emerged among basic Finnish voters. A little more than half were on the government's line, but 37–38 percent approved of the strikes and opposed the government's plans.

Women are more in favor of strikes than men, as 61 percent of women answered that they approve of political industrial action.

The survey was conducted by Kantar Agri, who interviewed 1,047 people on 15-20 december The margin of error for the results is three percentage points in each direction.

