For my work I support older people with Down syndrome. The four of us were having a lot of fun in a game when strangers entered the living room. They asked in the air, without looking at anyone: “Is anyone from the leadership around here?” As I looked around to see if anyone in charge was around, I realized that I was someone in charge. A few seconds too late, I jumped up and asked interestedly how I could help them. The strangers looked at me in surprise.

