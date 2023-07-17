Conversation this morning after N (almost 4) went alone (!) to get bread:
N: “And I also dared to talk to that lady.”
Me: “Did she speak Dutch or French?”
N: “She spoke normally.”
Me: “Yes, but we speak Dutch, in France they speak French, in Germany they speak German and in England English.”
Deep silence.
N: “….and in Summerland they speak Summers.”
Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper on July 17, 2023.
#Opinion #Summery
Leave a Reply