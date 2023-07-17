Conversation this morning after N (almost 4) went alone (!) to get bread:

N: “And I also dared to talk to that lady.”

Me: “Did she speak Dutch or French?”

N: “She spoke normally.”

Me: “Yes, but we speak Dutch, in France they speak French, in Germany they speak German and in England English.”

Deep silence.

N: “….and in Summerland they speak Summers.”

