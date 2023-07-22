At a roundabout where cyclists have priority, I almost get run over. The car stops after a few meters, and through the window the woman next to the driver asks if I don’t blame her husband. He has Alzheimer’s, and he can no longer learn all those new rules. Before I can say anything, she continues. “Men like my husband built this country after the war and they deserve people to give them a little space.” She gives her husband a signal, and he drives on – at a brisk pace.

