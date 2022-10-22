A sunny Monday morning in the supermarket. An elderly man walks around the shelves with a shopping list in hand. Clearly set out. He uses the tactics that my father always uses in these kinds of situations and shoots the first stock filler.

“Do you know where the canned soup balls are?” The friendly stock filler: „Sorry, my Dutch isn’t too good, could you maybe ask in English?” The old man: “O yes sir, no problem: where can I find the canned soup balls?”

