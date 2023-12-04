During a follow-up check, six weeks after giving birth, a young mother asks me to take a look at the stitches. “It doesn’t sit well,” she says. She has also looked in a mirror herself and was shocked. When she is undressing, I hear from behind the curtain: “Doctor, I’m warning you in advance, it’s just like in the NOS Newsthe images can be shocking.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]