After the summer I will start a new master's degree. Plenty of time, so I signed up as a volunteer with the Red Cross. I had read it thoroughly, attended an information session and was still just as enthusiastic. “It's quite a lot of obligations, Lot. Are you aware of that, Lot?” they said during the telephone intake. “We notice that students sometimes find that difficult, Lot.” I said that I easily combine studies with other obligations. “I'm just giving you the options, Lot. You can always sign up when you have a stable life with a permanent job, Lot.”

