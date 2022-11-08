My girlfriend and her husband are spartan and firm in principle because of the energy crisis: the thermostat no higher than 17 and a colorful woolen blanket over each chair back for the guests. And wash yourself, well, you might as well use an old-fashioned washcloth and a bar of soap. In fact, waking up in the morning with red cheeks from splashing with ice cold water: they wouldn’t want it any other way. But after a few glasses of wine with dinner, my friend grabs her husband’s arm and asks, “Can I have a bath for my birthday?”

