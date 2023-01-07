I explain to my six-year-old son that some boys feel like a girl. You can then go to the doctor to become a girl, if you really want to.

A few days later, after a breath of fresh air in the woods in the rain, my son stands in front of me. His hair wet, his face solemn. “Mommy, I’m going to the doctor. I really want to become a dog.”

