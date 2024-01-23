I talk to my children during dinner about a police show that my daughter (13) likes to watch. “They are all very beautiful people,” she notes. I use this moment for a pedagogical talk about how people always look more beautiful in series and on social media than in real life. She immediately interrupts me: “We know that, we see you every day.”

