Visiting an elderly couple; she is ill. I want to do a urine test and ask for a bucket. “Wait,” he says, washes the vomit bucket in a washing-up bowl and hands it to me for the urine test. The bucket is then washed again in the same soapy water. As I walk to the room, out of the corner of my eye I see used coffee cups sliding into the dishwater. Then I hear from the kitchen: “Coffee?”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]