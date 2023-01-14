Maria has not been in the Netherlands long. Twice a week she takes the train to Amsterdam to take Dutch lessons. From the train she sees that the Dutch landscape is different from the Argentinian one. She says that there is no poverty in the Netherlands. I tell her that there is poverty but that it is hidden. A week later she says that she has seen it: the slums of Weesp along the railway line. The houses are very shabby, but they do have nice, neat gardens to hide it.

