“If we let go of time, he would reach the level.” I’m at my youngest son’s parent meeting. “He reads everything very carefully, but unfortunately not fast enough,” says his teacher with concern. I suddenly feel how big my body is for the small chair I’m sitting on. Fragments of questions force themselves upon me, but not a single question finds its way out. Or at least not fast enough. On the bike I practice letting go of time. Slowly, very slowly I finally cycle back home.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]