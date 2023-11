On the back of the bike, on the way to football. The nine-year-old is, as is often the case, full of questions. “Dad, do you still believe in Sinterklaas?” My mumbling is lost in the headwind.

He himself is sure: “I do, but it Sinterklaas newsI don’t believe in that anymore.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]